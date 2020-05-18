TWENTYNINE PALMS — The Joshua Tree post of the Veterans of Foreign Wars will have a booth at the Twentynine Palms farmers market, Desert Queen Avenue and Twentynine Palms Highway, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 23.
People are encouraged to get poppies and wear them in memory of fallen service members
They typically ask for a donation that helps with their veteran programs. All their booth raises at the market will go to the Joshua Tree post for local programs.
Joel Daniel, the Marine Sandpiper will play the bagpipes at 10 am in tribute. Marines will be present to honor the fallen service members.
