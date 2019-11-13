TWENTYNINE PALMS — Twentynine Palms High School Select Choir members, with help from the school’s music booster association, are raising money to receive training from an a capella pioneer.
The choir received a $300 check from the Twentynine Palms Kiwanis Club after performing at the club’s breakfast meeting Tuesday, Nov. 12, at the Twentynine Palms Masonic Lodge.
The Twentynine Palms High School Music Booster Association will sponsor the music department car wash from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Bowladium, 73768 Gorgonio Drive.
Five dollar pre-sale tickets are on sale until Friday and can be purchased from TPHS band and select choir students.
For more information email Scott Clinkscales at scott.clinkscales96@gmail.com.
The Twentynine Palms High School Music Booster Association is a group of dedicated parents, teachers, and community members who believe in the value of providing quality music education in our schools, particularly Twentynine Palms High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.