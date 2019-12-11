TWENTYNINE PALMS — The Twentynine Palms Branch Library, Adobe Road and Veterans Way, which has been closed for several weeks for renovation and remodeling, will reopen with great fanfare from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14.
Residents are invited to enjoy fun-filled crafts, a balloon artist, face painter and take pictures with Santa as he visits the library.
All activities are free and open to all ages.
Visitors should bring their library cards as every 15 items checked out during the event earns visitors an awesome inflatable, and an opportunity drawing ticket for a chance to win fantastic incentives.
The Library will also celebrate the opening of the Twentynine Palms Veteran’s Resource Center inside the library. This center is an opportunity for veterans, their spouses, and their family to gain free access to resources and knowledge to help them in all aspects of life.
The San Bernardino County Library System is a dynamic network of 32 branch libraries that serves a diverse population over a vast geographic area. The County library system strives to provide equal access to information, technology, programs, and services for all people who call San Bernardino County home.
For more information on the San Bernardino County library system, please visit http://www.sbclib.org/ or call (909) 387-2220.
