TWENTYNINE PALMS — What was one of the last things John “Doc” Hewitt, the retired Navy hospital corpsman who filled the medical needs of Twentynine Palms residents for many years, wanted not long before he died?
Hewitt, who served the community as a physician’s assistant for more than 26 years, passed away June 19.
According to Mary Keith, whose family was treated by Hewitt and was with him a day before he died, it was whiskey.
Keith was one of dozens of Hewitt’s former patients and friends who gathered at the Twentynine Palms Elks Lodge Saturday, July 13, to share food and stories about the man who treated their illnesses and tended their wounds for years.
She was the first of several people who rose to share stories about Hewitt.
“Doc Hewitt was a wonderful man in the community,” Keith said. “You all have stories of John helping you.”
It did not matter when a person called, she said, it could be three in the morning, Doc would get up and meet the person at the local clinic to stitch up whatever had befallen them.
“I trusted him with my baby,” she said. “That trust was well-placed. John was dedicated, John was selfless. If you needed him, he was there.”
She talked about a time when Hewitt was serving a Vietnam and heard about a young villager in need.
“John just became part of that village,” he said. “We are grateful for the time he was in our lives.
“There’s no closing a relationship, just changes. It goes to a different place. Thank God we had John in our lives. Every one of you is here because you had a story. We’ve all got a story of John.
With help from Robin Putman, Keith spoke of the last time she saw Hewitt, as a patient in the Intensive Care Unit, when his visitors were surprised to hear he wanted whiskey, in part because he had stopped drinking in the 1990s.
“As John said, ‘what’s is going to do, kill me?’” she said before telling the story of how she and her friends sneaked a small bottle of whiskey in the Hewitt who managed to get a little bit of it.
“He got the biggest grin,” she said before holding up the miniature bottle to show how little Doc had consumed. In his honor, she and Putman finished the bottle off.
Peggy Feldman worked for Hewitt for many years and noted that it took some people a little time to get used to the fact that he was a physician’s assistant, or PA, rather than a real doctor; which he called RDs.
“People started loving the PA and seeing the PA instead of the RD,” she said. “He was my mentor. I learned everything I know from him.
“I got to see him the week before he died and I am so glad because he was all there.
Linda Birdsell worked as Hewitt’s receptionist and confirmed that people were often initially reluctant to be seen by Hewitt.
“After that first visit they wouldn’t see anybody else,” she said. “He would remember you, your children, what your children were doing.”
Susan Lunn spoke of the many services Hewitt provided to her family, noting that on one occasion she paid her bill with chicken and a six-pack.
“He did not expect to get paid,” she said. “I loved him because he was just awesome.
“I knew him when he drank,” Larry Bowden said. “He played softball with us.”
Hewitt, he said, served as a pitcher and was a good teammate in spite of his poor skills as a batter, and was good to have around in case anyone got injured during a post-game party.
“He put three stitches into a guy with dental floss,” he said.
“I went to him for years,” he said, noting that when someone told him Hewitt was not an actual doctor, he called the man a liar.
“I know my dad went to a specialist and took the results to John to see if he was right,” Bowden said.
“He stitched many a horse too,” Kim Ortamond added.
