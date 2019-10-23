TWENTYNINE PALMS — Fourteen boys and girls took part in this year’s Little Miss and Master competition Thursday, Oct. 17, in the community hall at Little Church of the Desert.
With help from sponsors, Aaron’s Air Services and the 29 Palms Rotary Club, organizers waived entry fees from the young hopefuls and offered everyone in attendance free pizza and soft drinks.
Judges Sue Lunn, Laura Ogle and John King have their work cut out for them as contestants took their turns charming Cora Heiser, who introduced them, and Kim Ortamond, who interviewed them.
In the end Annabella Kyle was named Little Miss and Cross Moreno was named Little Master
Liam Kyle was 1st runner up for Master while Noah Thomas as second runner up and Noah Orozco was third runner up.
Penelope (Penny) Carson was 1st Runner Up for Miss while Eliana Neveu-Quintana was second runner up and Godus Aurelia D. Bernard was third runner up.
One hundred fifteen people attended and consumed 16 pizzas, 22 root beers, 15 7-ups and 45 bottles of water.
