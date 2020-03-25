TWENTYNINE PALMS — Initial concerns about business being slow at newly-opened Campbell Hill Bakery, 73491 Twentynine Palms Highway, have proved to be unfounded.
The bakery has been keeping owners Nancy and Travis Poston working almost non-stop since its soft opening Monday March 16, and grand opening Tuesday, Match 17.
“We are both burning at both ends,” Travis said Thursday morning, March 19, to a customer. “We couldn’t be happier.”
He noted that the first hour of operation was slow, leading the pair to worry about having too much product left over.
That worry quickly reversed itself as business picked up and has not let up.
With official store hours of 6 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday, Nancy, who does all the baking, has been getting to work at midnight while Travis, who does all the selling, arrives at 5:30 a.m.
Even with all of Nancy’s baking, Travis reported the store has had to close early because they ran out of product.
“These are good problems to have,” he said.
Those products include sourdough and rye breads, ciabattas, croissants, muffins, biscuits, rolls, cookies and sandwiches along with coffee and tea.
Nancy, he said, often makes specialty breads using whatever extra ingredients are on hand so selections at the bakery change every day.
The name, he said, was derived from the two years he and Nancy spent living at the Campbell House and regularly visiting a nearby hill.
When the time came to name their new venture, he said, Nancy suggested Campbell Hill Bakery and the name stuck.
The new business can be contacted at (760) 401-8284 or by email at campbellhillbakery@gmail.com.
