TWENTYNINE PALMS — Significant damage was done to a single family home north of Raymond Drive and west of Adobe Road here Friday morning, Nov. 1.
Firefighters were called to the house, located well off the road, at about 9:06 a.m. and found smoke and fire coming from the building.
Residents had vacated the house before firefighters arrived, Battalion Chief Mike McClintock reported, and no one was found inside the structure.
Firefighters, he said, had the fire knocked down in 15 minutes, though some hot spots remained as firefighters began ventilating the structure.
Investigators were called to the scene to determine the cause and point of origin of the blaze.
No injuries were reported.
