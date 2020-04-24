MORONGO BASIN — There are fewer drivers on the road, but those who are driving are going much faster more often. Across California, CHP officers are writing 87 percent more tickets for speeding over 100 mph during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol announced the new statistic Wednesday.
Highway patrol officers in the Morongo Basin have not seen a similar spike in triple-digit speeders, Officer Casey Simmons reported.
“The statistics for the Morongo area have stayed consistent from the previous year with 100-plus mph citations.” Simmons said.
Simmons also said that no officer serving in the Morongo Basin CHP office has been infected with COVID-19.
From March 19, when California’s stay-at-home order began, to April 19, the CHP reports issuing 2,493 citations statewide for speeding more than 100 mph, as compared to 1,335 during the same period last year.
At the same time, Caltrans says state roads are seeing about 35 percent less traffic as compared to this time last year.
“It is alarming to see the number of citations officers are writing for excessive speeds on California roadways,” said CHP Commissioner Warren Stanley. “Higher speeds can lead to much more serious injuries and significantly increase the chance of death should a crash occur. Keep yourself and those on the road around you safe. Slow down and drive at a safe, legal speed.”
California’s “Move Over” law continues to be in effect and requires all drivers to move over a lane or, if unable to do so safely, slow down when they see amber flashing lights on Caltrans vehicles, law enforcement and emergency vehicles and tow trucks.
