TWENTYNINE PALMS — A Twentynine Palms man was killed in a motorcycle verses car crash at about 9:06 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, on Adobe Road at Sunnyslope Drive.
John “Corey” Rector, 32, was thrown from his motorcycle and sustained multiple, major traumatic injuries after colliding broadside with the rear passenger side of a 2007 PT Cruiser.
He was transported by ambulance to Hi-Desert Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.
The driver of the Cruiser, Marina Tupua, 65, of Compton, was not reportedly injured in the crash.
Major Accident Investigation Team investigators learned that Rector was riding his 2005 Suzuki GSXR motorcycle south on Adobe Road at a high rate of speed and that Tupua was turning left from northbound Adobe Road to westbound Sunnyslope Drive when Rector crested the hill and struck the cruiser.
Car show, market coming to park
Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Morongo Basin Station Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) at (760)366-4175.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.