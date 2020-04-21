TWENTYNINE PALMS — The continuing coronavirus crisis has put plans to repaint and restore the Desert Storm Homecoming and Victory Parade mural on hold.
Officials at Action Council for 29 Palms had hoped to see artist Chuck Caplinger, who painted the mural in 1995, repaint the work in the spring so it could be ready to be unveiled in November, in time for Veterans Day.
The mural, in the 6100 block of Adobe Road, depicts the 1991 victory parade that celebrated the return of Marines and sailors, to the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, from service in the first gulf war.
Action 29 Palms officials have raised $20,403 of the $45,000 need to fund work by Caplinger and assistant artists Holgie Forester and David Greene.
“With the unexpected health crisis and government guidelines involved, we have had to make the difficult decision to reschedule our spring repaint of Mural #5 to early October through mid-November 2020,” Chair LeeAnn Clarke said.
“The mural unveiling will be rescheduled to 2021. We will keep the public informed on the unveiling once a date has been established.”
The organization’s fifth mural is also the one which has suffered the most over the years while providing valuable lessons to the mural creation organization.
Among other things, they learned to avoid south-facing walls which are exposed to more damaging sunlight, to spend more time preparing the wall before the mural is applied and to use paint specifically designed for mural creation.
When the homecoming mural was painted, simple house paint, donated by a supporter, was used. In the quarter century since its creation, the mural has become so faded that it can not be simply restored and must be repainted.
Donations to cover all the costs associated with restoring the mural are still being gratefully accepted online at the organization’s website, www.action29palmsmurals.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.