TWENTYNINE PALMS — A military mortar rocket was among the items located inside the trunk of a Bakersfield man whose Volkswagen Jetta was stopped for an inoperable headlight and expired vehicle registration early Thursday morning Oct. 31.
Ryan Treece, 28, was arrested for possession of an explosive device and being a prohibited person in possession of firearms and ammunition.
He was being held in West Valley Detention Center in lieu of $25,000 bail and was due in Morongo Basin Superior Court at 1:15 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, to face a charge of possession of a destructive device.
His vehicle was pulled over, by Deputy Sarah Robles, at about 2:10 a.m. on Twentynine Palms Highway at Sunrise Road.
Searching the vehicle’s trunk prior to having it towed, Robles also located two firearms and multiple high caliber military grade rounds of ammunition.
A member of the sheriff’s bomb and arson detail responded to the scene to render the mortar rocket safe and take possession of it.
Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Morongo Basin Station at (760) 366-4175.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.