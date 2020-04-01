TWENTYNINE PALMS — In an abundance of caution and in response to the continuing coronavirus crisis, the city of Twentynine Palms closed the following activities at city parks at 8 a.m. Wednesday, April 1.
• All playground equipment
• Exercise equipment
• Public bathrooms
Parks will remain available for other activities such as walking around the park, the basketball court and skate park, as long as the six-feet social distancing protocol is met.
For more information call city hall at (760) 367-6799.
