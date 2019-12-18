TWENTYNINE PALMS — Veterans interred in the Twentynine Palms Public Cemetery were honored by the placement of wreaths near their graves following a brief ceremony Saturday, Dec, 14.
About 20 people took part in the ceremony, part of a nationwide effort by the group Wreaths Across America to honor veterans, service members, families, friends and volunteers at more than 2,000 national and local cemeteries.
Before the ceremony, members of Twentynine Palms Boy Scout Troop 229 placed miniature flags at veterans graves.
The ceremony was led by Wreaths Across America Location Coordinator Enrique Pacheco. Colors were presented by Marine Wing Support Squadron 347’s Color Guard while Twentynine Palms High School student Mary Borden sang the national anthem.
“Together we gather as Americans who live in a free society made up of many people, from different backgrounds, cultures and religions to enjoy the freedoms we enjoy today that come at a price,” Pacheco said in his opening remarks.
“Lying here before us, and in cemeteries throughout this nation, are men and women who gave their lives so that we can live in freedom and without fear; we can worship as we see fit; we can raise our children to believe as we do; we can travel from one end of this great nation to the other and not have to ask permission to go.”
“Lift us when we fall and strengthen us when we stand,” Chaplain Paul Rockrohr said in a brief invocation.
“Today we are surrounded by heroes,” Mayor Steve Bilderain said during his portion of the ceremony.
He paid particular tribute to Mark and Yolanda Armstrong, Gold Star parents of Army Specialist Christine Faith Armstrong, who was born on Feb. 12, 1989, joined the Army on Feb. 24, 2014 and served her country as a 88M Motor Transport Operator until her Jan. 2, 2016 death.
Before wreaths were placed around the cemetery, eight special wreaths were placed on stands in the cemetery rose garden.
Anthony Cawdry placed a wreath for the United States Merchant Marines, Sue Reeves placed one for the Army. Mary Kay Sherry placed one for the Navy. Rockrohr placed one for the Coast Guard. Allison Lee placed one for the Air Force. Elaine Bowden placed one for the Marine Corps. Mark and Yolanda Armstrong placed one for Gold Star Families. Brittny Lee placed one in honor of those who lost their lives in the battle back home.
Finally Ivette Pacheco placed a wreath for the more than 82,000 Americans whose last known status was prisoner of war or missing in action, including more than 41,000 thought to be lost at sea.
For more information about Wreaths Across America go online to www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.
