TWENTYNINE PALMS — Local oil painter, printmaker and published illustrator Whitney Gardner will bring her show, “Sand and Stars,” to the 29 Palms Art Gallery, 74055 Cottonwood Drive, in December.
The public is invited to meet Gardner and other artists whose work will be shown in December, during a reception 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the gallery.
The exhibition will be on display Nov. 29 to Dec. 29.
Highly influenced by her high-desert home since 2010, Gardner’s work depicts the rugged terrain, weather-torn buildings, strange hardy flora, and sun-drenched figures that are iconic to the region.
In 2019, she received the Best of Show award at the Joshua Tree National Park Art Exposition for her painting “Ocotillo Sky,” and her work is currently featured in the December issue of Western Art Collector Magazine.
Gardner has been working in oil since the age of fifteen, teaching herself the language of the medium. Though she studied art in San Francisco and attained a BFA, she considers herself a self-taught artist.
“Contours” is Catherine Tirr’s group exhibition, featuring plein air, sculptural paintings made in the Joshua Tree area by a collective of artists from Los Angeles.
Contributing artists are Margi Bertram, Claire Cavallaro, January Garabedian, Caroline Gray, Kathleen Higgins, Beatrice Pomasanoff, Catherine Tirr, and Jane Wykoff.
Tirr, the group’s lead artist, was born in England, studied fine art at Chelsea School of Art and Design in London, and was awarded the Stowells Trophy at London’s Royal Academy of Art.
She relocated to the U.S. on a scholarship to Cranbrook Art Academy in Michigan, worked in the art scene in New York City and eventually moved to Los Angeles, where her work has been included in exhibitions at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art and the Armand Hammer Museum.
Admission is free. For more information, call the Gallery at (760) 367-7819 or go to 29palmsartgallery.com.
