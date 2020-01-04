TWENTYNINE PALMS — A chase for a single felony evasion suspect here yielded four arrests Friday, Jan. 3, when Brandon Koenig, 27, of Twentynine Palms, was arrested for felony evasion.
He was also arrested for two outstanding felony warrants in connection with a stolen vehicle and a Post Release Community Supervision violation.
Deputies also arrested Fabian Garza, 37, Michael Stewart, 26, and Ryann Yucknev, 26, all of Twentynine Palms, on suspicion of helping Koenig hide from deputies in a home on El Rey Avenue.
All four were booked into the Morongo Basin Jail.
Deputies initially located Koenig in the shopping center at Twentynine Palms Highway and Encelia Avenue. A traffic stop was initiated on the vehicle Koenig was driving. Koenig refused to stop and led deputies on a pursuit through the streets of Twentynine Palms.
The pursuit terminated after Koenig stopped the vehicle and ran through yards. Koenig ran to a nearby residence on El Rey Avenue, where he hid from deputies.
During the search, Koenig was located inside the residence, along with Garza, Stewart and Yucknev.
Koenig has three dates in Morongo Basin courtrooms. He will face a charge of vehicle theft Monday, Jan. 6, a charge of felony evasion Tuesday, Jan. 7, and a post release community supervision violation charge on Wednesday, Jan. 8.
Garza and Stewart were due in Morongo Basin Superior Court at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7. They were each being held in West Valley Detention Center in lieu of $100,000 bail.
