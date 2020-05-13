TWENTYNINE PALMS — If all goes well, members of the Twentynine Palms High School Class of 2020 will have something more than a virtual graduation to remember.
Principal Michael Ruggiero has sent out a proposal, which will seek Morongo Unified School District board of education approval at a special meeting Friday, May 15, for a photo opportunity and stage walk.
If approved by the school board, the photo op and stage walk, which will supplement the virtual graduation ceremony, will take place 8 to 11 a.m. Monday and Tuesday, June 1 and 2, at the school, 72750 Wildcat Way.
Graduates whose last names begin with the letters A through K will take part Monday while graduates whose last named begin with the letters L through Z will take part Tuesday.
On each day students will be assigned 15 minute windows so that everyone is not in the car line at the same time.
Vehicles will enter through the bus lane gate on Wildcat Way on the south side of the campus and head north to the multi-purpose room in the center of the campus.
When the vehicle arrives at the multi-purpose room the graduate, wearing the cap and gown received during a curbside pickup from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, May 28, will exit the vehicle in order to have their photo taken with Ruggiero.
Social distancing will be observed and masks will be worn for the photo of Ruggiero handing a diploma cover to the graduate.
According to information provided by Ruggiero:
• A graduation stage will be set up.
• A traditional graduation banner will serve as a bacldrop
• Free professional photography will be provided by Frasher Photography
• Parents will be able to take photos from their car.
• “Pomp And Circumstance” will play on the public address system.
“Right now it is a proposal,” Ruggiero said Wednesday morning.
“We are planning for it to happen, still accepting feedback,” he said. “We’re planing, we’re preparing. We feel like this is a great option for the students.”
So far, he said, the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive.
