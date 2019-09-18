JOSHUA TREE — The Copper Mountain College mission is to provide educational opportunities for diverse desert communities and beyond through a comprehensive curriculum and support services that demonstrate a passion for the success of every individual student.
The Art Program at Copper Mountain College is one of many fields of studies that provides this type of inclusive curriculum.
The CMC Art Program is committed to helping students become the next generation of cultural leaders.
Students can earn an Associate degree in Arts in Art History and/or an Associate degree in Arts in Studio Arts. These degrees are guaranteed to transfer to the University of California System.
Art instructors at CMC open doors for students by providing community, promotion, and professional development opportunities for artists, as well as presenting student works with community partners in the Basin. This gives students an opportunity to be involved in the business side of art as well as the experience of showing their art in a gallery.
For example, students recently assisted at the NEA Big Read Morongo Basin Assemblage Art Exhibition.
“We currently have some of the best art instructors teaching for the CMC Art Program,” Fine Arts Professor Cathy Allen and Art Program Advisor said.
“I have seen a steady increase in interest and activity, in the Morongo Basin, for the Arts in the last 25 years. What a great situation for our art students and think of the potential!”
If you are interested in the CMC Art Program or would like more information call (760) 366-3791.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.