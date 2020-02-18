TWENTYNINE PALMS — The Twentynine Palms Historical Society and Friends of the Twentynine Palms Library invite all to their Giant Leap Year Book & Cabin Art Sale 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Founders Hall, Old Schoolhouse Museum, 6760 National Park Drive.
Proceeds will benefit Twentynine Palms Historical Society and Friends of the Twentynine Palms Library.
Want to go treasure hunting? Don’t miss this unique opportunity,” Dana Bowden said. “We have a special collection of books – some rare and collectible – related to local history, geology, and the desert environment, as well as miscellaneous framed art.”
For more information on the historical society, its projects and programs, go online to www.29palmshistorical.com or call (760) 367-2366.
For more information on the Friends of the Library go online to www.friendsofthe29palmslibrary.org or call (760) 820-2251.
