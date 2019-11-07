TWENTYNINE PALMS — The city of Twentynine Palms will take center stage this year to honor those serving in the nation’s armed forces on Veterans Day, Monday, Nov. 11.
The day will begin with free breakfast for veterans and first responders from 8 to 10 a.m. at the Twentynine Palms Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 73002 El Paseo Drive, sponsored by the Mojave Vipers Young Marines program.
It will continue with a special veterans day event, sponsored by the city of Twentynine Palms, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Veterans Park, Adobe Road and Veterans Way, between city hall and the county library.
Mayor Steve Bilderain will welcome everyone to the ceremony, which will begin at 11. Congressman Paul Cook will serve as guest speaker.
Master Chief Hospital Corpsman Fernanda Casad, from the Naval hospital on board the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, will also speak and the naval color guard will present colors.
Casas was born in Sonora, Mexico, and moved to Kingsport, Tennessee, in August 1997. She graduated from Daniel Boone High School in 1999 and joined the Navy in November of the same year.
She completed two tours in Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom. She became command maser chief for the Naval hospital on board the combat center on Nov. 14, 2018.
Organizer Christina Benton has said she has requested static vehicle displays from the combat center and local law enforcement and first responder agencies but may not receive anything from the combat center because of a large military exercise planned there in November.
Grumpy Kelleher from Joshua Springs Chapel in Yucca Valley will provide lunch for participants.
