DESERT HEIGHTS — Heavy winds spread fire quickly through the interior of a home, in the 3000 block of Sunrise Road, that was heavily damaged by fire Wednesday afternoon, July 17.
Crews from Division 4 were dispatched to the structure fire, in the area of Desert Heights Drive and Valley Vista Road, at about 3:06 p.m.
Firefighters arrived 13 minutes later and found heavy smoke and fire coming from the single story house on Sunset Road.
Crews initiated a fire attack, trying to limit the fire’s spread through the home. Due to wind conditions, the fire spread quickly through the interior, causing firefighters to fight the fire from the exterior, keeping the fire from spreading to nearby vegetation and protecting other exposures.
While fighting the fire the electrical service drop was compromised, bringing Southern California Edison to the scene to mitigate the hazard. The fire was knocked down in approximately 25 minutes.
Once the fire was knocked down, crews completed a search to find any potential victims. No victims were located as the residents were gone at the time of the fire. San Bernardino Sheriff Deputies were also on scene and assisted with evacuation of two dogs from the yard to safety, placing them in their patrol car until animal control arrived.
The fire’s cause and origin is under investigation by San Bernardino County Fire’s Office of the Fire Marshal (OFM) Investigators.
Red Cross was notified to assist with the residents needs. Damage estimates weren’t available at the time of the release but the home received major damage. San Bernardino County fire responded with two medic engines, one medic brush patrol, one battalion chief and one fire investigator and was assisted by one engine from Combat Center fire.
