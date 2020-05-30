JOSHUA TREE — Copper Mountain College, Rotary Way north of Twentynine Palms Highway, will open physically on Monday, June 1, to students on a limited basis and with a reduced capacity to accommodate for social distancing.
The college is following the most current CDC Health guidelines and the County of San Bernardino to maintain health and safety for its students and staff.
School officials encourage remote services for students to minimize in-person interactions, whenever possible.
Students on campus will need to adhere to policies of each location as listed on campus signs and on the college website, www.cmccd.edu. Click on MyCMC Portal and then click on CMC COVID-19 Information.
If you are planning to visit the campus see the college website at for specific details of each area that is open and what the guidelines are or call (760) 366-3791.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.