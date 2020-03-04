TWENTYNINE PALMS — The city of Twentynine Palms will conduct annual door to door canvassing program to ensure that all dogs over the age of four months have current rabies vaccinations and licenses to protect them from rabies.
The goal is to inform residents about the benefits of responsible pet ownership. It is also a means of keeping residents and animals safe in the community.
California State law requires all dogs to be licensed and vaccinated at four months of age. A license also identifies the owner and helps them to be quickly reunited with their pet in case they ever get lost.
Canvassers will also answer questions and address problems or concerns.
Pet owners can prepare by having current pet licenses and vaccination records available to avoid possible citations.
City licenses can be purchased or renewed at Palms -N-Paws Animal Shelter, 7086 Bullion Avenue, noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday or 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
The cost for licenses is as follows:
• 1 year regular - $40, 1 year altered - $25, 1 year senior, $28 1 year altered - $18.
For more information contact the Animal Shelter at (760) 367- 6799, option 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.