TWENTYNINE PALMS — The Project Phoenix groundbreaking ceremony Thursday, Jan. 16, will set construction in motion for the city’s downtown development.
The ceremony will begin at 2 p.m. Jan. 16 at the corner of Twentynine Palms Highway and Yucca Avenue.
“This is a momentous occasion,” City Manager Frank Luckino said at a recent city council meeting.
“Next year what the city will see is the water and sewer improvements in January. In April we will have the Edison undergrounding of utilities. … In the fourth quarter of 2020 the building and site improvements will start.”
The council awarded the sewer and water improvement contract to the Van Dyke Corporation on Dec. 17. Van Dyke was one of four applicants that bid for the contract. They were the lowest bidder and they are also local.
“Not only do we … reap the benefits from the lowest bid, but also those dollars will stay within our community, so (it’s) definitely a win-win for that project,” Luckino said.
The contract includes the installation of sewers that will eventually connect to a package treatment plant. It also includes new water pipelines.
The total approved contract amount was $937,553, to be covered through a $6 million state grant. The sewer and water improvements are expected to be done by the end of April.
If you plan to attend the groundbreaking, RSVP with Cindy Villescas by Friday, Jan. 10, by emailing Cvillescas@29Palms.org or calling: (760) 367-6799, ext. 1003.
