JOSHUA TREE — Ryan Fauls, of Joshua Tree, recently graduated from Copper Mountain College and now has five Associate of Science degrees from the college — four related to computers and one in mathematics.
Fauls is one of the first members of the college’s class of 2019 to get a job directly related to his degrees through the Copper Mountain College Career Services Center.
He works for Advantage Internet.
Faul’s first paid assignment was to provide Internet service to the King of the Hammers event. He now works part-time and is getting experience as well as a paycheck, said Jeff Drozd, job developer at the Career Services Center.
“Thanks to Advantage Internet for supporting CMC students,” Drozd added.
For information on the CMC Career Services Center, visit facebook.com/cmccareerservicescenter.
