TWENTYNINE PALMS — The 29 Palms Art Gallery will celebrate its November show with an art reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the gallery, 74055 Cottonwood Drive. The public is invited to meet the artists, view the exhibition and enjoy refreshments on the gallery patio.
Featured artists David Abhari, Adrian Field and Karin Skiba will show their works in the east and west wings of the gallery. New works by art guild members will be shown in the Pickering Room. The exhibition will continues through Nov. 24.
Abhari, who recently moved from Los Angeles to Twentynine Palms, calls his work “Dreamwoods,” an original art form revealing the hidden beauty of the plant world through composition and enhancement.
“Different components of plants and trees like branches, leaves, bark, and seedpods contain a hidden visual message,” Abhari said.
Unveiling these hidden images in his three-dimensional works is his way to express his appreciation for the beauty of the plant world.
Field, who lives in Wonder Valley, lived and studied art in San Francisco for many years, where he spent nights photographing gardens and parks seeking out plants in bloom by moonlight.
“Working at night offers a glimpse into a different world of animals and plants, a world unseen in the busy glare of daylight,” he said.
Field’s recent work, “Looking Beyond,” reflects different views of local flora and the surrounding desert, especially spring wildflowers, in Wonder Valley, Joshua Tree National Park, and Mojave National Preserve.
Los Angeles artist Karin Skiba presents “Habitat,” a series of abstract works exploring the connection to our past and future.
Skiba has called her work an “ecofictional landscape” where photos evoke a visual reality into a painted picture plane. Her photographs in collages capture the comfort zones of the past and childhood memories.
In Habitat, she uses “ladders and trees that reach to the future and to the roots of the past, leading to emotional environments that offer solace and safety. An escape, sometimes reminding us of places we left behind in a search for our home. Or they can be unreachable because of situations we find our society in.”
For more information, call the gallery at (760) 367-7819 or go to 29palmsartgallery.com.
