Rotarians stock pantries
By Kurt Schauppner
The Desert Trail
MORONGO BASIN — Seven food pantries got supplies to restock their shelves thanks to a food drive spearheaded by the Morongo Basin’s four Rotary clubs.
The clubs — Joshua Tree, Twentynine Palms, Yucca Valley noon and Yucca Valley sunset — usually set up in front of Stater Bros. stores asking for money and food for their annual food drive.
This year, they couldn’t do that because of the pandemic. Instead, they asked local businesses for donations and got $4,805, Joshua Tree President-Elect Mary Helen Tuttle said.
The Stater Bros. Charities foundation gave $1,500 and the Rotary district chipped in $1,556. Added to $396 in donations a Rotarian got on Facebook and the clubs got $8,256 to buy food.
The shopping and distribution took place Friday, starting when rangers from Joshua Tree National Park helped Rotarians pick up more than 200 cases of canned goods from the Twentynine Palms Stater Bros.
Rotarians Paul Hoffman, John Zaccaria, Blake Davis and Jim Larsen were joined by JTNP Superintendent David Smith and rangers Eric Linaris, Brian Starkey, Mike Beeney and Shaelan Nickey in loading two pallets of canned goods carrying everything from soup to Spam onto pickup trucks.
“It was a partnership between the Rotary and the park service,” Smith said.
As the pandemic has progressed, he said the park service has sought ways to and help local communities.
The food was driven to the old Joshua Tree Elementary School on Sunburst Avenue, where a relatively new nonprofit, Waste Not Morongo Basin, has set up its food distribution headquarters. Waste Not works to supply local food banks.
From there, representatives from seven food pantries picked up the food to stock their shelves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.