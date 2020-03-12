TWENTYNINE PALMS — Several public events set for March here will go on in spite of the continuing coronavirus crisis but one event, the park and recreation youth basketball tournament, will not.
The fate of events ranging from the annual Hilltoppers Club motorcycle races to the Twentynine Palms farmers market were debated at an emergency city council meeting Thursday, March 12, at city hall.
The fate of the youth basketball tournament, which was to gave been held at the end of the month, was sealed when Morongo Unified School District and Copper Mountain College officials shut off access to gyms normally used for the tournament.
The meeting was called after city officials received information from the county and state recommending restrictions on public gatherings through the end of March as a response to the health crisis.
County officials, he noted, have ordered cancellation of large gatherings.
“You have jurisdiction over the city,” he added.
“It’s such a fluid situation,” he said. “There may even be more information next week that will change the situation again.”
With council member Karmolette O’Gilvie and Mayor Joel Klink participating via telephone, council members voted to allow several public events to go ahead as scheduled.
O’Gilvie was the lone no vote when it came to allowing several of the activities to proceed. She urged council members to be proactive rather than reactive, saying the coronavirus is not the flu.
“This is like the flu on steroids,” she said. “Health trumps dollars.”
Council members voted 4-1, with O’Gilvie providing the lone no vote, to allow motorcycle races, set for March 28 and 29, to proceed as scheduled.
Council members voted 3-2, with Klink joining O’Gilvie in saying no, to allowing the Twentynine Palms farmers market to stay open.
The vote was 3-2 with Dan Mintz, worried about children’s health, joining O’Gilvie in voting not, to let the Rotary Club Carnival, set for this weekend at Luckie Park, to remain open.
O’Gilvie provided the only no vote when council members opted to not shut down productions at Theatre 29, which will see its production of “The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe,” open Friday, March 20.
Sounding a note of caution, council members voted 5-0 to close the Twentynine Palms senior center, and provide for delivery of frozen meals to local seniors, until the end of March.
With Klink and O’Gilvie dissenting, they voted 3-2 to keep the downtown visitor center, on Twentynine Palms Highway and Desert Queen Avenue, open. They also voted 5-0 keep city offices, from city hall to the animal shelter, open the last two weeks of March.
They agreed by consensus to discuss the matter again if someone in Twentynine Palms is diagnosed with the virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.