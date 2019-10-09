TWENTYNINE PALMS — Twentynine Palms Rotary Club programs and activities benefited to the tune of more than $2,3000 from proceeds of the opening night gala for the latest musical offering from Theatre 29.
The club filled the house for opening night for “Little Shop of Horrors,” a darkly comic musical about a killer plant from outer space with plans to take over the world, Friday, Oct. 4.
The play, under the direction of Theatre 29 veteran Gary Daigneault, will continue its run at Theatre 29, 73637 Sullivan Road, for three more weekends with performances at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays.
Actors and crew members will take the act on the road, playing two shows at the Barstow Performing Arts Center on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 2 and 3.
The opening night gala saw Rotarians and their supporters out in force, enjoying a pre-show meal, including tacos, prepared by Laura and Jermaine Rodney.
They also took part in a drawing and a silent auction.
“Thanks to all who came and enjoyed the evening with us,” club member Sandy Smith said.
“It was a good event,” Club President Frank Luckino said. “The show was very entertaining, definitely a worthwhile endeavor for Rotary.”
For tickets go online to www.theatre29.org or call the box office at (760) 361-4151.
