TWENTYNINE PALMS — Twentynine Palms Junior High School has been recognized by the California League of Middle Schools as a California 2019 Schools to Watch Taking Center Stage.
Principal Stacy Smalling and Morongo Unified School District Superintendent attended the California League of Schools Midler-level conference on March 5, received the Schools to Watch Award and presented a session on its replicable practices.
Schools to Watch is a three-year commitment that Twentynine Palms Junior High will be open to visits from middle schools interested in learning about and implementing practices at TPJHS.
“This award is a commitment to the idea of continuous improvement, with the philosophy that all schools should be striving to higher levels of excellence at all times,” Principal Stacy Smalling said.
The application process for the award is a rigorous self-study. Once a school applies to be a Schools to Watch, the entire staff completes a self-study rating rubric.
When the results come back to the site, if the ratings are within a high level, the school completes a written application that includes data that proves success, programs and practices that are supporting student achievement, and areas of continuous improvement.
If an application is accepted, the school will move on to the site visit. During this visit, a team will meet with school staff, students and parents to determine that the information in the application is in practice at the school site.
Twentynine Palms Junior High School was recognized in Sacramento on March 6, during the California League of Middle schools annual conference.
School officials will also present best practices at that conference.
For more information on Morongo Unified School District or the programs they offer, please visit: www.morongo.k12.ca.us. For general information or questions regarding MUSD, please call (760) 367-9191.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.