TWENTYNINE PALMS — Rookie Theatre 29 director Scott Clinkscales has gathered a cast of veterans and newcomers for the next offering at the city’s community theater, 73637 Sullivan Road.
“Sister Act,” the musical based on the 1992 Whoopi Goldberg motion picture, will open Friday, Feb. 7, with performances at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays through March 1.
Opening night will be preceded at 6 p.m. by a gala party hosted by the Twentynine Palms High School boosters.
Theatre 29 veteran Robin Wilson will tackle to role of Deloris Van Cartier, a down on her luck singer forced to take refuge in a convent after witnessing a mob killing.
Fellow veteran Virginia Sulick will portray the Mother Superior of the convent.
Theatre 29 newcomers Brittany Baldridge and Emma Sanchez will play Sister Mary Patrick and Sister Mary Robert respectively.
Veteran actress Cindy Daigneault will take on the role of Sister Mary Lazarus while Monsignor O’Hara will be played by veteran performer Joseph Rego. Veteran actor Kevin Myers is back to take on the role of Detective Eddie Southers.
Stepping into the spotlight to play Deloris’ ex, Curtis Jackson, is Tom Patu. Playing Curtis’ thugs are Ethan Woolever, Michael Sanchez and Noah Wahlberg.
The chorus of nuns will be played by a mix of veterans and newcomers; Colleen Badel, Patti Brown, Char Childs, Sabrina Giron, Kegan Longuevan, Sara Mahan, Sarabeth Matilsky and Imelda Patu.
Cruz Jimenez and Spencer Rodgers will round out the cast.
For post opening night tickets, visit theatre29.org or call the Theatre 29 Box Office at (760) 361-4151.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.