TWENTYNINE PALMS — Little is known about a collision which damaged two sheriff’s patrol vehicles Saturday morning, Dec. 21, in the 72200 block of Two Mile Road.
The accident, which briefly forced traffic to divert to Sunnyslope Drive south of Two Mile Road, left both vehicle needing to be towed from the location while a third patrol vehicle kept watch.
No injuries were reported in the accident.
