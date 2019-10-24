TWENTYNINE PALMS — A 68-year-old Twentynine Palms man was critically injured when he was struck by a Chevrolet Camaro while walking across Adobe Road at Verbena Road, one block north of Twentynine Palms Highway, at about 8:49 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23.
Chic Evans was transported by helicopter to Desert Regional Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition.
The Major Accident Investigation Team responded and the investigation is continuing.
Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Morongo Basin Station at (760) 366-4175.
