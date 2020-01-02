JOSHUA TREE NATIONAL PARK, — Several roads in Joshua Tree National Park remain closed for safety reasons after a snow storm hit the area Thursday, Dec. 26. Roads that remain closed are Big Horn, Odelle, Queen Valley, Lost Horse Mine and Geology Tour Roads.
Campgrounds are open but roads into these areas are still soft with mud.
Use caution when driving in the park. Snow melt in some areas can freeze overnight creating unexpected icy conditions for travelers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.