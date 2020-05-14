MORONGO BASIN — Small businesses here can get a share of $30 million in funding through a new county COVID-Compliant Business Partnership program if they hurry.
The program launched Thursday, May 14. Small-business owners should visit sbcovid19.com/covid-compliant-business-partnership-program to start their application process as soon as possible as money will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
The program supports small businesses by reimbursing or offsetting costs directly related to complying with COVID protocols for business.
Before receiving money, small businesses must demonstrate a commitment to complying with state and county public health orders and incorporate safety practices and measures in their business operations in San Bernardino County.
The estimated cost for this program is $30.5 million, including an estimated $500,000 for administrative expenses.
Businesses that meet requirements can collect up to $2,500.
They will be issued “This Business Partner is COVID Compliant” window stickers to recognize them for their commitment to public health and safety.
They will also gain exclusive access to receive personal protective equipment directly from the county at county cost.
Eligible businesses:
• Must be in San Bernardino County in operation for a minimum of three years and employ between one and 99 employees under one individual or group ownership.
• Must be current on any property tax payments. Income tax must be current in the last two years.
• Have no outstanding code or land use violations.
• Priority will be given to businesses that have not received any federal and/or state assistance such as the Economic Injury Disaster Loan and the Paycheck Protection Program.
Ineligible businesses:
• Businesses engaged in any illegal activity under local, state or federal regulations with federal regulations taking precedence over local or state regulations.
• Race tracks, gambling facilities or adult entertainment.
• Financial, lending and investment institutions.
• Insurance companies.
• Home-based businesses.
• Businesses with more than 100 FTE employees as of the end of 2019.
• Part-time employee = 0.5.
• Nonprofit organizations.
For more information, go online to http://sbcovid19.com/covid-compliant-business-partnership-program.
