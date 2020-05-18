TWENTYNINE PALMS — Following the lead of Joshua Tree National Park, Sky’s the Limit Observatory and Nature Center campus, 9697 Utah Trail, is open to visitors on a limited basis.
Social distancing is required, parking distances are to be respected and masks are strongly recommended in compliance with local and county guidelines.
Individuals and families are welcome to walk the Nature Trails, explore the Orrery and experience the Meditation Garden. There will be no docents or organized programs but QR codes on the Orrery and Nature Trail provide self-guided tours via smart phone.
Those wishing to bring their own observing and photography equipment are welcome to use the campus after dark but are cautioned not to welcome strangers to share their equipment.
Restrooms, dome and other buildings will not be open. A new security system is in place, so the campus is monitored 24/7.
No smoking, alcohol or pets are permitted, and no camping or overnight stays are allowed on any part of the 15 acre campus. Visitors must carry out all trash.
Adults must take responsibility for children under 16.
For more information and to see photos taken through the observatory’s 14-inch Celestron Schmidt–Cassegrain telescope, go online to www.skysthelimit29.org.
STL is a tax-exempt nonprofit organization. Donations to support Sky’s The Limit’s educational programs are gratefully accepted.
