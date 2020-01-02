TWENTYNINE PALMS — One person was taken to Hi-Desert Medical Center with burns in the wake of a New Year’s Day fire that destroyed a recreational vehicle.
Smoke shot high into the air because of the fire, which struck in the back end of the trailer park on Old Dale Road and Smoke Tree Avenue.
Investigators are still looking into the cause of the blaze, which was first reported a little after 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 1.
Nena Jimenez, who lives nearby, said firefighters made quick work of putting out the fire.
The motor home was fully involved in flames when Twentynine Palms firefighters, joined by an engine from Joshua Tree, arrived, Battalion Chief Scott Tuttle reported.
No firefighters were injured, he reported.
