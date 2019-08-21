TWENTYNINE PALMS — People occupied every bit of shade available at the Spirit and Truth Worship Center Church back pack and school supply giveaway event at Luckie Park Saturday, Aug. 17.
“We want to make an impact. We just want to be a blessing to the community,” church back to school giveaway organizer Shanese Risper said.
Members of the church and people from the community volunteer to make the event possible. School supplies, backpacks and clothes are donated for the event.
Families and youth that arrived received tickets for the backpack station and a drawing. There were new books and games available. Everything was free to the community.
“We’ve got hot dogs. We’ve got school supplies, books, clothes. We’ve got Morongo Basin Community Health Care Center here. We’ve got face painting. Everything is free. We just want to show love to the people,” Risper said.
A prayer booth was also available for those in attendance.
“[We] offer prayer services for the people out here that may need prayer for whatever things that may be going on in their lives, to offer them assistance,” said prayer booth volunteer Deacon Gary Horn.
“You have the services that they are giving out for the school supplies, but it would not be proper for us as a church to not offer spiritual services as well.”
High School junior Stella W. attended the event with her younger siblings, Jamesha and Edward.
“I come every year, so it’s just a thing. I feel like it’s important because there are some kids out here that don’t have stuff that they need for school and this is a blessing for them,” Stella W. said.
Ronda Richeal waited patiently with and her two sons as the line moved forward. Lukas, the youngest, was most excited about the chips and hot dogs. His older brother Alex was eager to get prepared for classes starting.
“I’m excited to get backpacks and school supplies,” Alex Richeal said.
Ronda Richeal shared why she thought the event was important.
“It helps the community. It shows that even though we are low income, people still care about us and that means a lot,” Richeal said.
Spirit and Truth Worship Center Church will do another big drive for Thanksgiving.
“We have Heart for 29, so we’ll be blessing the homeless in our community with blankets, scarves, socks, beanies and hygiene gear during the week of Thanksgiving,” Risper said.
If you would like to donate, volunteer or get more information, contact Shanese Risper:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.