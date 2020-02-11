YUCCA VALLEY — Volunteers from Reach Out Morongo Basin completed a dry run of this year’s Parade of Homes tour Saturday, Feb. 8, traveling from Yucca Valley to Wonder Valley.
This year’s tour will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, at five homes from Wonder Valley to Yucca Valley.
Yucca Valley will be represented by Cheyenne’s Shabby-Chic She-Shed, a small but highly efficient home owned by Cheyenne Bonnell.
Two homes, JT2 and the Harrison House, will represent Joshua Tree. The Harrison House serves as an artists’ residence.
The Wheelhouse, at one time the Twentynine Palms home of television personality Huell Howser, and Domestead, a unique domed home, will represent Twentynine Palms and Wonder Valley.
Ticket holders taking part in this year’s Reach Out Morongo Basin Parade of Homes will also get discounts at select local restaurants when they bring their tickets with them the day of the tour.
For the $25 fee, ticket holders will also enjoy 15 percent discounts at the 29 Palms Inn and Mojave Moon Cafe in Twentynine Palms and Two Guys Pizza in Yucca Valley.
The home tour is Reach Out Morongo Basin’s biggest single annual fundraiser.
Reach Out Morongo Basin helps seniors maintain their independent lives by helping them with everything from simple chores to getting to and from medical appointments.
For tickets, call Reach Out at (760) 361-1410.
