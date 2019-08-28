TWENTYNINE PALMS — An accident involving a motorcycle and a Jeep on Lear Avenue and Two Mile Road closed parts of both streets Sunday afternoon, Aug. 25.
Rodney Allen, 22, of Twentynine Palms, riding a 2012 Kawasaki motorcycle, sustained major injuries in the accident and was transported to Desert Regional Medical Center for treatment.
Patricia Knight, 49, of Twentynine Palms, driving a 1996 Jeep Cherokee, was not injured in the collision.
According to information provided by the Morongo Basin sheriff’s station, the accident took place at about 1:13 p.m. when Allen, heading south on Lear on his motorcycle, tried to pass Knight in her Jeep.
According to investigators, Knight turned left onto Two Mile Road and Allen’s motorcycle struck the Jeep on the left side.
The Morongo Basin sheriff’s station Major Accident Investigation Team responded. A trailer and truck blocked off Two Mile Road east of the intersection with Lear while a citizen patrol volunteer diverted northbound traffic off of Lear at Gorgonio Drive.
Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Morongo Basin Station at (760) 366-4175. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may contact We-Tip at (888) 782-7463 CRIME.
