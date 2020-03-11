TWENTYNINE PALMS — Sheriff’s detectives are asking for help from the public to identify a man seen on video surveillance stealing tools from Wonder Electric, in the 6700 block of Adobe Road, the night of Jan. 22.
Detective say the unknown white or hispanic man, with a heavy build, was wearing a black hoodie with white stripes on the shoulders, black pants and gloves and black and white shoes.
Morongo Basin deputies responded to a grand theft report at Wonder Electric on Jan. 23. The were told the suspect entered the fenced work yard and one vehicle and stole multiple tools valued at $2,100.
The video surveillance cameras captured images of the suspect as he committed the crime.
Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Morongo Basin Station at (760) 366-4175. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may contact We-Tip at 1-888-78-CRIME.
To access the video surveillance footage, go online to:
https://www.facebook.com/789542897764575/posts/3011621985556644/
