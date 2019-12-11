REDLANDS — With a planned flight to the Twentynine Palms Airport canceled because of weather concerns, Marines from the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center traveled a little longer to pick up toys for the Toys for Tots program.
They traveled to Redlands Municipal Airport Saturday, Dec. 7, to pick up toys which will be distributed to Morongo Basin community members closer to Christmas.
They will want to have brought a big truck or maybe even two because members of the Redlands Airport Association have collected close to 10,000 toys.
Redlands Airport Association Secretary Cindy Gablin spoke about the event while boxing up gifts before the Marines’ arrival
“A lot more than last year,” she said when asked how many toys association members had gathered. “A lot more.”
One hangar, she said, held 600 toys while another was temporarily home to well more than 5,000.
“We just had the event Nov. 16 at Redlands Airport,” she said, adding that people have brought in more toys over the course of the last week.
She noted that she was able to convince Marines, who would have been heading to the Twentynine Palms Airport, to make a longer journey to pick up the gifts.
“They are very appreciative,” she said.
