TWENTYNINE PALMS — The Morongo Basin Healthcare District invites the local community to an open house and ribbon cutting for its new Morongo Basin Community Health Center—Split Rock medical facility.
The open house and ribbon cutting will be held 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8.
The district has many goals for its Split Rock facilities including growing and expanding its pediatric medicine services and boosting educational programs.
The newly-renovated medical office, 6380 Split Rock Road, will provide expanded pediatric services by Pediatricians Daniel Fraschetti, D.O., Andrew Shih, M.D., and Stephanie Altamura, D.O.
“We are thrilled to be expanding our medical footprint in 29 Palms,” Morongo Basin Healthcare District CEO Jackie Combs said. “This medical site, which has sat dormant for years, will now provide expanded medical care for our 29 Palms residents.”
Celebrations will feature brief comments by Morongo Basin Healthcare District and City of 29 Palms leaders. Tours will be available and a light lunch will be served at no cost. Reservations are not required, officials said.
Combs said that facility acquisition and renovations were made possible through a gift from the Kenney Family Trust. The Kenney family owned Kenney Drugstore, a gathering hub in 29 Palms for years.
District officials are considering creation of a mural tribute to Kenney’s Drug Store.
According to the 29 Palms Historical Society, the store filled the pharmaceutical needs of the local residents and featured a popular soda fountain.
Phase two of the renovation is underway and will offer additional services sometime in early 2020, officials said. Renovations included large bathrooms and entry areas to bring buildings into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The board voted 5-0 to purchase the professional medical buildings at Split Rock Avenue during the July 13, 2017 meeting.
The purchase price of $200,000 was partially paid with $115,770 donated by the Kenney Trust for a healthcare project benefiting Twentynine Palms residents. The property, located north of the First Baptist Church on Split Rock Avenue, includes two acres and two commercial buildings with a total of 3,728 square feet of space.
The clinic, at Split Rock Avenue and Joshua Drive north of Twentynine Palms Highway, will serve as an educational site offering healthy cooking classes, diabetes education and more. Office space will be available for counseling and one-on-one health mentoring, officials said.
“This is an educational center for the community,” said Combs during a District board meeting in June 2018.
