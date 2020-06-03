TWENTYNINE PALMS — As summer heat takes over the late morning and early afternoon, hours at the Twentynine Palms farmers market, held Saturdays on Desert Queen Avenue north of Twentynine Palms Highway, will change from morning and early afternoon to late afternoon and evening.
Vendors will sell food and arts and crafts from 5 to 9 p.m. rather than from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Starting June 13.
Members of the planning commission vote 5-0 Tuesday, June 2, to approve an amendment to the market’s conditions of approval to allow for the change of hours, during the group’s first public meeting following the relaxation of restrictions due to the continuing coronavirus crisis.
“It’s good to be back,” Chairman Greg Mendoza said as he opened the meeting.
Farmers market manager Roger Thomas, speaking during a brief public hearing, said the change was being sought to vendors and shoppers could avoid the heat of the day during summer.
Last summer, he said, some customers asked about changing market hours but not until it was too late in the season.
“This time we wanted to be prepared in time,” he said.
Before the meeting he acknowledged that a lot of vendors were lost because of the summer heat, causing organizers to come close to closing the market entirely.
In deference to neighbors, he said, live music that is often a part of the shopping experience, will stop at 8 p.m.
“I appreciate all your guys’ support,” he said.
