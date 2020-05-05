TWENTYNINE PALMS — Theatre 29 volunteers, hoping stay at home orders will be lifted in time, are making plans for this year’s Summer Youth Theatre program.
Of all goes well, the program, running Monday through Friday, June 29 to July 30, will culminate in twin productions of “Disney’s Moana Jr.” Friday, July 1, and Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 1 and 2, at the theater, 73637 Sullivan Road.
The program will be broken up into two age group, 35 students each.
Juniors, 7 to 11, led by Char Childs, will meet from 9:30 a.m. to noon. Seniors, 11 to 17, led by Gary Daigneault, will meet from 1 to 3:30.
Bianca Stoker will be the musical director. Lisa Goldberg will choreograph. Cole Subriar will serve as technical director and Cindy Daigneault will coordinate costumes. The cost is $60 per student. Funding from The city of Twentynine Palms, 29 Palms Rotary and private donors keeps program fees low.
Students will learn how to audition, act and sing for musical theater. They will have lessons in choreography, costuming, make-up, props, backstage skills, set construction, lighting, sound and box office management.
Five to seven students from each group will become stage crews and will build and paint sets, build props and work backstage during productions and run lighting and sound boards during the shows.
Students must agree to attend the entire program. After an initial orientation session June 29, parents and guardians will not take part.
Students will supply their own basic costumes. Theatre 29 will supply specialty pieces and other details for more complex costuming.
Meals will not be provided, water will be available at no charge.
Parents/guardian must agree to drop off students up to 15 minutes before the session and pick them up within 15 minutes of the end of the session. No cell phones will be allowed during sessions.
Applications, available at www.theatre29.org, must be turned in to an address on the application by June 19.
The first 35 applicants approved in each age group will be notified via e-mail, the rest will be placed on a waiting list. Payment in full is due by June 26, if payment is not made by the due date, the applicant will lose their place in the program and additional applicants will be taken from the waiting list.
If the fee is a hindrance to attendance, apply for a scholarship on the application form, you will be informed if your application for a scholarship is accepted.
The Theatre 29 Summer 2020 Youth Theater Program has received permission from Disney to produce a DVD of the performance which will be made available for each student.
They will also get a CD or Mp3 file of the music, their script to keep, a program T-Shirt, water bottle, wardrobe bag, and friends.
The last performance will be followed by a cast pizza party.
For more information e-mail Gary Daigneault at z1077fm@gmail.com.
