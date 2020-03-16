TWENTYNINE PALMS — The results are in for all four people aboard the combat center who were tested for the new coronavirus disease, and all have tested negative.
The Robert E. Bush Naval Hospital reported the test results Monday morning, March 16.
It said there are currently no more people at the combat center hospital under investigation for COVID-19 and there are no confirmed cases in the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center community.
Four people — three service members and a family member — connected to the combat center were isolated and tested for the new coronavirus last week.
One Marine had a negative test result and no longer requires isolation.
They were isolated in home environments, according to Capt. Nicole M. Plymale from the combat center’s communications office.
“The Robert E. Bush Naval Hospital is capable of treating patients who test positive for COVID-19. However, depending on the severity of illness, patients may be transferred to a higher level of care as needed,” Plymale said.
All three affected Marines had recently traveled overseas, according to the combat center’s Communication Strategy and Operations office.
Upon showing symptoms, the Marines followed official guidance and reported to the Robert E. Bush Naval Hospital aboard the combat center, where they were screened and tested, according to the combat center.
“Marine Corps Air Ground Task Force Training Command and Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center are prepared to respond to COVID-19 by executing plans to protect our Marines, sailors, civilians and families,” Brig. Gen. Roger Turner, commanding general of the combat center, said in a released statement last week.
The public health threat to the MCAGGC community remains low, according to the combat center’s communications office.
Everyone entering the Robert E. Bush Naval Hospital is now undergoing respiratory screening at the main and emergency room entrances.
“My No. 1 priority remains to protect our Marines, sailors, soldiers, civilians and their families; second, to safeguard our mission capabilities; third, to support the whole-of-government response to the outbreak. We will take all necessary precautions to ensure that our people are safe.” Turner said.
Over the weekend the Department of Defense announced travel restrictions for 60 days for service members, DOD civilians and families. This includes all domestic travel, including permanent change of station, temporary duty and leave.
Service members will be authorized to take local leave only. This new guidance is effective March 16 and continues through May 11.
This restriction will also pause civilian hiring at DoD installations.
Aboard MCAGCC, common areas in Lincoln military housing have been closed down for 30 days to help prevent the spread of the virus. This includes neighborhood parks.
The combat center recommends continuing to practice CDC recommendations to prevent the spread of COVID-19:
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick. If you’re sick, stay at home.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with your unwashed hands.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
To determine if you are at risk for COVID-19, answer the following questions:
1. Do you have a fever, cough, or shortness of breath?
2. Have you been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19, or traveled from an affected geographic areas (including China, Iran, South Korea, Japan and most of Europe) in the past two weeks?
For people connected to the combat center who answered “yes” to both questions, they may be at risk for COVID-19 and should call the Nurse Advice Line 24/7 at: (800) 874-2273, option 1, and follow the instructions.
