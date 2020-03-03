TWENTYNINE PALMS — Laughter and tears mixed as community members came together to raise money to restore an iconic Twentynine Palms mural Friday, Feb. 28, at the 29 Palms Inn.
Action 29 Palms is already more than a third of the way toward reaching its goal of raising $45,000 to pay artist Chuck Caplinger and his assistants to restore the “Desert Storm Homecoming and Victory Parade” mural that stands on the south facing wall at Desert Cycle Works, 6177 Adobe Road.
Friday’s Military & Community Appreciation Fundraiser raised $4,340, bringing the total raised to $19,065.
Retired Master Gunnery Sgt. Glenn Helm, who fought in the Gulf War and rode one of the buses through crowds of adoring residents, spoke at the fundraiser.
“I am not going to cry,” Helm said at the beginning of his remarks.
The journey of Marines and sailors through the Morongo Basin to Twentynine Palms, he said, was slowed in each community as residents passed pizzas, beers, “all kinds of stuff” to those on board. In between communities, buses were forced to stop so Marines filled up with beer and soda could relieve themselves.
“If there was a super bloom that year …” he joked.
He said it took buses a half-hour to get through Yucca Valley but it took them an hour and a half to get from the corner of Adobe Road and Twentynine Palms Highway to the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center.
“It was just wonderful,” he said. “To all those ladies who decided to show us a little more, that was noted also, they were very patriotic.”
He said he will always remember the experience of being on those buses and feeling the love and admiration of everyone who came to welcome the troops home.
“This town is very special to that Marine base,” he said.
Mayor Joel Klink said he remembered the moment the buses crested Donnell Hill.
“In some instances tears were really streaming down their faces,” he said of the Marines on the buses. “These Marines will never leave my mind.”
He urged everyone gathered at the inn to support the mural restoration.
“Get your checkbooks ready. Let’s restore this treasure — and I do have my check,” he said.
Another event is in the works for May.
For more information, go online to www.action29palmsmurals.com.
