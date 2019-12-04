TWENTYNINE PALMS — Music and lights filled the air Tuesday night, Dec. 3, on Adobe Road here, as the city of Twentynine Palms hosted the annual Winter Light Parade and community Christmas Tree lighting.
Residents lined Adobe Road near city hall and bought brightly-colored souvenirs from street vendors before the start of the parade, which was announced by radio personality Gary Daigneault.
The parade featured colorful, lit-up floats, some pulled by trucks, others by gold carts, many featuring holiday-themed inflatables.
The last entry was Santa Claus, coming to town in a wagon pulled by two huge horses.
With the parade over, the evening moved to Veterans Park, between city hall and the Twentynine Palms branch library, where Mayor Steven Bilderain welcomed everyone.
Members of Soroptimist International of Twentynine Palms, with help from the Twentynine Palms Kiwanis and Rotary clubs, handed out cookies and hot chocolate.
Members of the Twentynine Palms High School Select Choir sang three holiday favorites, starting with “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer.”
After a final countdown, the community tree was lit.
Santa Claus took his place on a small stage in the center of the park, posed for photos with children and handed out candy canes.
