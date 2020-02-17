TWENTYNINE PALMS — Deputies are searching for Robert Prudholme, 30, of Twentynine Palms, who they believe attacked and shot Charles Perez, 29, of Twentynine Palms, during a family party Saturday, Feb. 15.
Deputies responded to a reported shooting at a home in the 6000 block of Daisy Avenue at about 7:30 p.m.
They were told Prudholme struck Perez in the head multiple times with a handgun, knocking him to the ground, and then shot him once.
Perez was airlifted to the hospital.
Deputies are asking for anyone with information on Prudholme’s location to call the sheriff’s department at (760) 366-4175.
