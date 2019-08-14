TWENTYNINE PALMS — Students at Copper Mountain College will enjoy some $1,600 worth of services, from free lunch to free bus passes, thanks to opening night for “Glass Menagerie,” Friday, Aug. 9, at Theatre 29.
The Copper Mountain College Foundation used ticket sales, a drawing and proceeds from the live auction of a custom-made Fighting Cacti tie, purchased by Doug Peercy for $100 to raise the money for the benefit of students at the community college.
Volunteers also raised $352 from the sale of drawing tickets.
College supporters filled the auditorium before the show and enjoyed a light dinner that included chicken wings and two kinds of meatballs.
“Glass Menagerie,” was directed by Katie Fleischman, who previously helmed productions of “Mousetrap,” and “The Odd Couple,” at Theatre 29.
The play, which established playwright Tennessee Williams’ career, tells the story of the Wingfield family as they struggle to survive in depression-era St. Louis.
It stars Janet Peercy, seen recently in “Bad Year For Tomatoes,” as the matriarch, Amanda Wingfield. Chris Fleischman, who leads Theatre 29’s improv troupe, plays Tom Wingfield, who also narrates the memory play.
Amy Fangmeyer, who played against gender in the Theatre 29 production of “Murder Room,” plays Tom’s troubled sister, Laura while Lyle Williams, seen recently in “First Date,” plays Jim O’Connor, a gentleman caller.
The play will continue for two more weekends at Theatre 29, 73637 Sullivan Road, with performances at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays.
For tickets go online to www.theatre29.org or call the box office at (760) 361-4151.
