TWENTYNINE PALMS — Good times will be waiting for residents and visitors alike inside and outside at the Twentynine Palms Elks Lodge, Twentynine Palms Highway and Elk Trail, Saturday, Sept. 14.
The annual Christmas in September fair will be held inside from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14.
Vendors will set up tables inside the main hall at the lodge. Vendors will also be asked to donate small items for drawings which will benefit the lodge’s Purple Pig project which help children with disabilities.
There will be vendors with crochet, knitting, jewelry ornaments, wooden wishing wells and beef jerky
“They do different things,” organizer Kathy Clark said. “I think I can take a couple more.”
Coffee, breakfast, rolls and juice will be served for breakfast for $5 and pulled pork, cole slaw and beans will be served for lunch for $6.
Admission will be free to the public to a car show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Vehicle registration is $15 before the show of $20 the day of the show. Awards will be given for best in show, first and second place and Exalted Ruler’s Choice.
There will be vendors, drawings and an auction and lunch of barbecued pulled pork, cole slaw and beans for $6 and disc jockey Thomas Sauve will play music.
A portion of proceeds will benefit the Purple Pig Project which helps children with disabilities.
A car wash will be held outside the same hours as the car show.
The lodge will host a show by wrestlers from Alpha Omega Wrestling Sunday, Sept. 15. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. and the bell will ring for the start of matches at 5. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children three to 12.
For more information contact Kathy Clark at (760) 220-5161.
